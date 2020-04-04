MSU nursing education goes virtual

With Minot State University's campus closed down, classes will go on. Nursing students will switch to virtual learning.

While hands-on education is preferred for nursing students, educators have had to work together to find alternative ways to teach that offer a similar experience to a real hospital online.

Minot State nursing instructor Kim Tiedman is using a program called Nurse Think which simulates an actual hospital environment with interruptions.

The program sends notifications and alerts simulating real-life needs in the middle of tasks to teach students how to delegate while on the job.

“This is real life. I mean you do get interrupted, you know, another nurse might say, 'hey, can you look at this?' or what not. So it pops up and takes their train of thought away from what they're doing but they still really need to concentrate on that,” Tiedman said.

Tiedman says she will record lectures, use other types of simulations, and conduct live sessions to go over tests and discuss answers.

