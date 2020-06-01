MSU Summer Theatre postpones performances to 2021

The Minot State Summer Theatre postponed its summer productions to the summer of 2021, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers with the theatre made the announcement on its Facebook page Monday morning “for the safety of our audiences and our company members.”

In the post, leadership with the theatre said it is in the works of developing other creative outlets for its artists to share their talents.

Those could include cabaret performances, a “play in a day,” performances from an improve troupe, and stories from the theatre itself.

There would be no charge for admission to these events, and they would likely be streamed online.

More information can be found in the link attached to this story.

