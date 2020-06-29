Advertisement

MPO approves study of arterial roads

(KFYR)
By John Salling
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 6:31 PM CDT
The Metropolitan Planning Organization signed a contract with Gorrondona for the 2020 pavement study that will check 340 centerline miles of roads in the MPO area and Bismarck.

The study is scheduled to last until the end of the year.

“The consultant will create a 5-7 year plan for maintenance and rehabilitation. What this will do for each jurisdiction it will outline which roadways need work first, second, third, fourth, and so on down the line,” said Rachel Drewlow, MPO.

The cost is open ended, but the MPO and Bismarck have separately budgeted more than $120,000.

