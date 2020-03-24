MN man sentenced to two years in luring minors by computer sting operation

A Harris, Minn., man was sentenced Tuesday for contacting a 14 year old for sex in 2018 and 2019.

Forty-year-old Victor Tonihka was sentenced to two years in prison and five years’ probation for attempting to contact a teen through Facebook for sex.

Processors say Tonihka told the undercover agent posing as a teen, he would pay for sex.

He pleaded guilty in Burleigh County to patronizing a minor for commercial sexual activity, attempted promotion of obscenity to minors, and luring minors by computer.