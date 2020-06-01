MN asks ND for help; Fargo stops request

During a teleconference with governors, President Donald Trump called many of them "weak" in their handling of the national protests.

The president called on the governors to be more aggressive in their responses to the protests; saying things will get worse if they aren't put down.

It's unclear if Gov. Doug Burgum was included in the "weak" comments, but he has been involved in efforts of other states.

"We agree that maintaining the rule of law is imperative for the safety of all citizens, and we will continue to protect public safety while respecting Americans' constitutional rights to freedom of speech and freedom to assemble in a lawful manner,” Burgum said.

On Friday, the governor was asked if Minnesota had requested any help from North Dakota in controlling their violence. That evening, the governor said no request had been made, and would consider approving requests based on what was asked for.

“Lots of pent up anger and frustration, some of it that may go back to the founding of our country, but when we respond by criminal activity, riots and looting, fires, putting more people in danger, I understand there's emotion there, but that also puts lives at risk and i know that, it's gonna put tragedy on top of tragedy,” Burgum said.

During a media briefing later that night, Gov. Tim Walz, D-Minn. said that there had been talks with neighboring states.

A spokesman for Burgum said Monday that a request had been made. Minnesota asked for military police and mobile field enforcements.

Following the Fargo protest on Saturday, Burgum declared a State of Emergency for the Fargo area and activated the National Guard.

The Governor's Office said they were unable to fulfill any requests from Minnesota because of the need in Fargo.

