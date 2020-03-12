MHA Nation suspends employee travel amid coronavirus concerns

The MHA Nation suspended travel for tribal employees indefinitely, in the wake of the growing concerns over the coronavirus.

A spokesperson for Chairman Mark Fox’s office released the following statement:

“Per directive from Chairman Mark N. Fox and the Three Affiliated Tribes, Tribal Business Council. Effective immediately all travel for employees of MHA Nation has been suspended indefinitely. Due to health risks associated with the COVID-19(coronavirus).”

Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Chairman Jamie Azure issued a similar executive order earlier this week.