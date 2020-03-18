MHA Nation responds to the Covid-19 virus

Our state tribal leaders are also responding to the coronavirus pandemic.

With schools out statewide, the MHA Nation is taking steps to make sure students as well as elderly and those in need are getting fed by providing lunches and personal care items.

The tribe recently also canceled most community programs, including the diabetes alert day event and the Awatii Fitness Center rooms.

The tribe discussed how to handle gathering such as funerals Thursday, and Chairman Mark Fox says they have formed a task force, and have been taking precautions since last month.

“Every area that we think plays a role are part of our task force, our emergency task force, and so we have been doing that as well. We have been getting out public announcements about social distancing, public announcements about not gathering. All these different things we have been putting into place,” Fox said.

Tribal leaders also say they ratified an executive order granting parents with school-age children leave to take care of them while classes are canceled.

Fox says their number one is mitigation.

