MHA Nation challenges Trump administration ruling on mineral rights

The MHA Nation is pushing back on a recent ruling from the Trump administration regarding mineral ownership.

The tribe contends that the Department of the Interior violated treaties going back to 1825, by issuing an opinion that overturned three prior decisions from the department.

The tribe issued a statement Monday calling on the department to withdraw the opinion, saying historical precedent shows the tribe owns the rights under the riverbed without the boundaries of the Fort Berthold Reservation.

Your News Leader is reaching out to our congressional delegates for reaction to the issue.

