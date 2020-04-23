MHA Nation approves penalties for quarantine violations

MHA Nation tribal leaders say there will be consequences for members who do not follow quarantine restrictions.

The tribe's business council recently revised the penalty for violating quarantine orders.

The policy now states that on the third offense, violators could face up to 900 dollars in fines and up to 90 days in jail.

Tribal leaders say since they passed the amendment, no one has been charged with second or third offenses.

Chairman Fox said the policy was imposed to prevent the spread of the virus.

“Everything that we have been doing has been in anticipation of two primary goals. Our two primary goals in quarantine are to one slow the spread and number two, take care of our people,” Fox said.

Fox said 30 tribal member have tested positive for COVID-19.

While they are in self-isolation they have the option to go to quarantine quarters or stay home and be delivered goods.

