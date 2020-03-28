MHA Chairman discusses first positive COVID-19 case on reservation

MHA Chairman Mark Fox says the tribe has learned of its first positive COVID-19 case on the Fort Berthold Reservation.

The test result came back Friday, and the person in question is in the North Segment.

The tribe is unable to release the gender or age range of the victim, but Fox says they are isolating and quarantining at home.

Fox says the tribe’s special COVID-19 task force is working to make sure the victim has the provisions they need.

“We expected our first case. We didn't know when. We expect more cases. But we're doing everything we can to mitigate and prevent the immense spread, so that our healthcare officials can take care of each and every case,” said Fox.

Fox said he does not anticipate any problems with the victim quarantining, but law enforcement is working with the task force to ensure isolation.

He said he'll be offering more updates from the tribe, possibly as early as Monday.