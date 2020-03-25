MACF activates disaster fund due to COVID-19

The Minot Area Community Foundation stepped up to help nonprofits impacted by COVID-19.

The foundation activated its COVID-19 Disaster Response & Recovery Fund and will allocate $25,000 dollars to it.

The foundation is calling on the community to donate to the Disaster Response & Recovery Fund as well.

All money will go towards supporting nonprofits in Minot that have been disrupted during this period of social distancing.

To find out how to donate visit the Minot area community foundation fund website.

