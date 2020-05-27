M2K Boutique helping families adopt

M2K is a new online clothing boutique serving a great cause.

Owner Jennifer Saari says she finally had the time to start her boutique now that her kids have grown up. She says she saw this as the perfect opportunity to give back.

Entrepreneurs usually start a business with the goal of providing for themselves or their families. But not Jennifer Saari.

"I have extra time. And, I wanted to be able to give back to families," said M2K Owner Jennifer Saari.

Saari set to work, creating M2K boutique online. Her mission: to use the proceeds not for her family, but to help others build their own through adoption.

"I look for families in that process and really step alongside them. Both prayerfully and financially. And, help give them just a little bit of a piece of what I feel could help bring that child home," Jennifer said.

Saari helped her first couple with the money she made after two months in business.

"We had lost a baby back in 2018. I just was really thankful that someone was going out of their way to help us. I have spent probably ten thousand. We still have about ten thousand left. But, Jen just had said, 'I'll give you a portion of my sales and that's going to all go to you to help towards your adoption," said M2K's first beneficiary Jackie Hovind.

Saari's own family wouldn't be what it is today without the help of adoption.

"It's something that's very near to our hearts. My husband was adopted," Jennifer said.

They wanted to adopt their own but the cost was too high. So, now she helps others.

Meanwhile, her daughter has been looking to start her own family but received some life changing news.

"I went into the doctor. Just like a normal women's visit. They ran some blood work and called me back and said, 'why don't you come back in so we can talk," said Jennifer's daughter Myckenzie Saari.

The discussion revealed Myckenzie, at just 24, is going through menopause.

"I just don't have the normal function. So, adoption is definitely something that we would consider, and we are considering," Myckenzie said.

While the news was shocking, the income from her boutique and her daughter's situation provides an opportunity: the chance to expand their own family through adoption.

Saari says she plans to help more families in the future and eventually open a brick and mortar location.

