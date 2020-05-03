Long-term care facility in Minot under 14-day quarantine following COVID-19 cases

A senior living facility in Minot is under a 14-day quarantine, after three residents tested positive for COVID-19.

A letter sent to residents of Elmcroft of Minot May 1 indicates that the North Dakota Department of Health tested all residents and staff for COVID-19 on April 30.

According to the letter, three residents tested positive, though they are not currently showing symptoms of the virus.

The letter states no other residents or associates at the facility are showing symptoms.

The primary contact and Primary Care Provider for the three residents have been notified.

Elmcroft is now under a 14-day quarantine that runs through May 15.

The facility is now taking enhanced protocols, that include residents staying in their rooms, suspending all in-person visitation and group activities, serving meals in rooms on disposable dinnerware, and increased taking of resident and staff temperatures.

The letter is attributed to Arron Turnquist, Executive Director of Elmcroft of Minot.

