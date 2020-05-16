Long-term care facilities are COVID-19 hot spots

COVID-19 'hot spots' were first seen in Burleigh County, and now in Cass County.

But the most consistent spread of the virus comes from congregate living facilities housing the most vulnerable populations.

These long-term care facilities have seen plenty of positive cases, but health professionals said restricting visitors and additional testing has helped slow and contain virus spread.

State health department leaders said they deliver testing supplies to the facilities, their staff conducts the tests, and then those tests are sent to the labs.

“By the end of this month, we will have tested every long-term care facility in the state. And now we're starting to go back to those facilities where they have had positives to keep retesting until we identify and isolate all of the positives,” said state Chief Operating Officer, Tammy Miller.

If those tests come back positive, Miller said they provide detailed plans to the facilities so they know how to manage amidst an outbreak