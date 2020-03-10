Long lines may delay results

As the polls close for the Democrats around North Dakota, long lines are being reported in Fargo and Grand Forks that could delay vote counting.

The original plan for the Democrats was to have all the votes from the 14 polling stations sent to Bismarck and Fargo for tabulations.

The company responsible for counting the votes, Global Election Services, Inc., has set up a third counting location in Minot to cut down on the waiting time.

Part of the reason for the delays are long lines in the eastern parts of the state. Turn out is higher than expected with more than 3,000 mail-in ballots requested and at least 2,000 voters in Bismarck alone.

Your News Leader will have more on the vote counts as the night progresses.