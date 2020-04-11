Long lines Saturday for COVID-19 testing in New Town

Testing for COVID-19 on the Fort Berthold Reservation made for some long lines of vehicles Saturday.

Hundreds of people showed up for testing at the Elbowoods Memorial Health Center in New Town.

A spokesperson for Chairman Mark Fox’s office says the tribe’s COVID-19 Task Force reports roughly 280 people were tested Saturday.

At a press conference Friday, Gov. Doug Burgum announced that more testing would be taking place over the weekend in Mountrail County, following a spike in positive test results.

The tests were administered to essential staff, which included Elbowoods healthcare doctors and nurses, emergency first responders, and essential tribal administrative employees.