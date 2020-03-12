Long-term care facilities limiting visitors

The Center for Disease Control says older adults are at a higher risk for contracting Covid 19.

Senior living centers in North Dakota are taking precautions to make sure their residents stay healthy.

At a press conference Thursday morning, Gov. Doug Burgum asked all North Dakota long term care facilities to restrict visitation and mentioned teams would be dispensed to ensure that senior centers are following cautionary protocol.

Bismarck senior care facilities are doing what they can to protect their residents.

Terrace nursing home Manager Denise Tiggelaar tells me they are discouraging family and guest visits by talking to residents.

Facility leaders are also sending letters to families.

Tiggelaar says they're providing computers for residents who still want to speak with loved ones.

"All our residents are vulnerable to this virus. So, we're keeping everybody, the residents and our staff, safe and virus free," said Tiggelaar.

President and CEO of Missouri Slope Lutheran Care Center Reier Thompson says they're enforcing visitation restrictions, as well.

Both Terrace and Missouri Slope will allow visits in special circumstances such as end of life situations and if it's essential to a resident's wellbeing.

Thompson says Missouri Slope will be screening any visitors who do come through and has a plan in place should one of its residents need to go into isolation.