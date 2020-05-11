Locals react to cancellation of ND State Fair

Residents had different reactions to the announcement of the cancellation of the 2020 North Dakota State Fair.

Many said they were not surprised that the state fair was cancelled given the impact of COVID-19 on social gatherings.

An FFA parent said she is disappointed to not be able to see the exhibits.

“The state fair is kind of their big time to show their hard work and they don't get to do that,” said Holly Kersten.

Meanwhile, one music lover said the performers selected for this year made him feel indifferent to the cancellation.

“I kind of knew it was coming. The lineup was kind of weak this year for the concert. That's kind of the only reason why I go,” said Andrew Haygood.

Roughly 300,000 people attend the state fair each year.

Everyone who purchased tickets ahead of time will receive a refund.

