Locals are sewing surgical masks to prevent shortages

The FDA says increased demand for personal protective equipment could result in shortages at health care facilities.

But people across the state have started sewing reusable surgical masks to help prevent local shortages.

Jacklyn Koester started making masks about a week ago.

"It took me about an hour and a half to do the first one. Now I can make 10 in two hours," said Koester.

She has 18 years of sewing experience and saw this as an opportunity to give back to vital healthcare workers while stuck at home.

"People want to help, they just want to do things and we're told just stay home," said Koester.

Abby Krebs found her own way to help by organizing mask pick-ups and drop-offs.

"You don't have to make any contact. Because all of these people that are making masks and donating supplies and stuff, they're just leaving bags on their doorsteps," said organizer Abby Krebs.

She's also collecting notes of gratitude to attach to the masks to show health care providers that they're supported.

"You kind of have some personal connection then and some of these health care workers, they're just going to work and going home," said Krebs.

Providing a little extra encouragement and supplies is what both Koester and Krebs aim to do in this difficult time.

If you've made masks and are looking for a place to donate them, the National Medical Resources office in Bismarck will have a drop-off bucket at 2792 East Broadway Avenue from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily or you can email Abby Krebs at Abby@nationalmedicalresources.com.

