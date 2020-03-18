Local yoga studios offer virtual classes

Experts say exercise is especially important during these stressful and uncertain times. But heading to the gym or your favorite yoga class probably isn’t the best idea, or even possible as many have canceled classes because of the coronavirus. Two local yoga studios have found a way to bring classes to you.

Transitions Yoga Studio has closed because of coronavirus concerns.

“School is closed and it’s our responsibility to close,” said Sigrid Strebe, owner of Transitions Yoga.

But classes are still on. Instead of students going to the studio, the studio is going to students. Classes are being streamed via zoom, a cloud-based video conferencing tool that works on computers and mobile devices.

“I’m so glad that we can offer this service. We decided to just figure it out, be brave and jump in,” said Strebe.

Yoga instructors turn off video and audio for students. All they see and hear is the instructor. On the first day of online classes, turnouts were high, higher than instructors expected. Six to as many as 13 students signed up for classes. Tanya Jo Smith was at every class.

“Yoga is part of the way I stay healthy, along with exercise and eating well. It’s good stress management. We are still connected, and we still get to say hi to our friends and teachers,” said Smith.

“Community is easy when you’ve got people with you. It’s more of a challenge when we have what’s currently happening and I don’t think it’s impossible,” added Strebe.

Both Transitions Yoga and Luminate Studios are offering some free classes to new students.

To sign up for a class, you can use the Mind Body app, or visit transitions-yoga.com or luminatestudiosnd.com.

