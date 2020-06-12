Local reaction to ending of Ward County's decades-long weather mod program

The weather modification program ran in Ward County for roughly 50 years. But it created much debate in recent years among area farmers against it, and those in favor of it.

The issue made its way to the ballot box this week, where an overwhelming majority of voters decided not to continue with weather mod.

Farmers in the Minot area are looking forward to a healthy rain season after the weather modification program was voted out on June 9.

The vote comes shortly after the 2020 planting season for area farmers had begun.

Local farmer Nathan Smith just finished planting his fields for the season and said he is looking forward to rain that would've otherwise been affected.

"I'm really excited about this summer to see a change. We've even had a couple showers come through last night that were small. Might have amounted to ten hundreds in isolated areas but it still matters. And in the past those storms wouldn't have happened," said Smith.

That leaves the question as to what comes of the money reserved for weather mod. The County Commissioners had set aside between $150,000 and $200,000 in case the program continued.

Chairman John Fjeldahl says that money will now be put aside in a Commissioners contingency fund.

"It'll sit in the Commissioners contingency for some unplanned things come up emergency wise or, if it is not used it'll get left in carry over and then basically go back into next years budget and save the tax payers that amount of money,” said Fjeldahl.

Fjeldahl says the public can petition the county for a vote to reinstate the program if they so choose.

The roughly 50 year old program was voted out with a lead of more than 9,000 votes.

