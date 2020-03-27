Local photographer takes part in #frontstepsproject

Photographers across the nation have started a movement to help families remember the COVID-19 pandemic. They’re offering "front porch sessions."

Photo Courtesy: Latasha Zuroff Photography

The Wisthoff family has never taken a family photo quite like this.

“I’m going crazy in my house. So, I figured why not capture these moments,” said Bismarck mom Jana Wistoff.

Photographer Latasha Zuroff was happy to snap a few front porch portraits of the Wisthoffs.

“I thought it would be a fun opportunity to serve my community and spread a little joy with families who are stuck at home,” said Zuroff.

Her front porch sessions last about five minutes and she makes sure to keep a safe social distance. For 12-year-old Lucy Wistoff, these family photos have been the highlight of a long, boring two weeks at home.

“I like taking pictures with my family and just being silly,” said Lucy.

“I will never forget these moments,” added her mom Jana.

Moments forever preserved in these front porch portraits.

Photographers like Zuroff who are offering front step sessions, aren’t charging families for the photos. Instead, they’re asking them to make a donation to their favorite charity.

Zuroff said her clients made donations to a number of charities, including, Bismarck Public Schools Foundation COVID-19 Family Assistance fund and Tri Ties, a group that is making masks for medical workers.

You can learn more about the front porch portrait movement by searching #frontstepsproject on social media.