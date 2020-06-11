Local partnerships gives adaptive athletes chance to learn how to golf

Souris Valley Golf Course's Thursday morning junior golf partnership with Prairie Grit gives adaptive athletes a chance to learn a game that can provide fun for a lifetime.

"It's really nice to be a part of it, having fun and getting better at it. They say focus and swing smooth, and that's what they've been saying a lot," said Palmer Thompson, golfer.

The athletes get to work on their game at the Rudy Zupetz Learning Center, just past the driving range.

"They can smoke the crap out of the balls. They can do a lot of things that you really wouldn't know. Once they step out on the golf course, they just go ahead and hit it," said Averi Bradley, golf instructor.

Bradley said she's happy to show athletes what the game is all about.

"They get their experience, joy, their laugh, which warms our hearts and making sure that we know that we're making a big impact on their lives," said Bradley.

Palmer says he tops out at 92 yards. The lessons are every Thursday during the summer at 9:30 a.m.

