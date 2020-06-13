Local nursing organization donates funds for glasses

Nursing students at Dakota College at Bottineau are giving back to the community one pair of glasses at a time.

Members of the Minot-area Student Nursing Organization, also known as SNO, donated five-thousand dollars to Sunnyside Elementary School to help provide glasses to the students that need them.

The group decided on glasses after learning from faculty about the need in the area. The money was raised by selling raffle tickets over the course of two months.

Members say they hope the donation will meet a need in the community and make a real difference.

"I just really hope that it improves them being able to learn and read and see and, I just want them to have the best opportunity for an education as they can," said SNO Vice President Mckayla Stolba.

Principal Cindy Cook said Faculty at Sunnyside will discreetly work with parents to use the funds to get glasses to the kids that need them.

