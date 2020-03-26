State lawmakers weigh in on the Stimulus Bill

The Senate passed a $2.2 trillion economic rescue package steering aid to businesses, workers and health care systems engulfed by the coronavirus pandemic late Wednesday night.

Senator John Hoeven released a statement on the bill saying:

"This legislation injects $14 billion into the Commodity Credit Corporation (CCC) to provide USDA with resources to assist producers. At the same time, we secured an additional $9.5 billion in emergency funding support for farmers and ranchers, including our livestock and specialty crop producers, impacted by Covid-19."

Senator Kevin Cramer also weighed in on the bill saying:

"Our bipartisan plan bolsters the economy, protects American workers and families, assists small businesses and increases funding for health care facilities and life-saving medical equipment, as we work toward a cure for this virus... I urge the House to pass this package right away and send it to President Trump's desk. "