Local glass business creating counter barriers

More and more businesses have started using see-through shields at check-out counters to lessen the contact that employees have with customers.

Tri County Glass in Williston has been making sneeze guards for the past couple of weeks due to the increasing demand. With the air-transmitted coronavirus going around, business owners think the barriers could keep the risk of catching the virus lower while giving customers and employees a sense of safety. Tri County Glass is making the guards so they will last, and some businesses say they’ll continue using them long after the threat of COVID-19 is over.

Owner of Tri County Glass Dave Benth said, “Came up with the idea of making some metal ones that could go on countertops or areas that you couldn’t fasten the plexiglass or the lex to the wall or whatever have you. So we made these metal stands and just started selling them. We’ve sold a couple dozen of them already.”

Creating them takes a couple of days. Tri County Glass, like many businesses, is adapting with the circumstances and making the best out of a financially difficult time.

