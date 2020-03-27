Local family adjusting work schedules to take care of son at home

Some families have needed to adjust their schedules as their daycares have closed due to coronavirus concerns.

Jersey and Kayla Benson are working new hours in order to take care of their 4-year-old son, Jaren. The Bensons say they're glad to have more time with their son, while keeping a safe and protected environment.

"That's the key and critical part of all this is to maintain a schedule for our son. We find that it's critical that we maintain some sort of normalcy for him. We have been very fortunate that our employers have allowed us to have a schedule that adjusts to our needs," Jersey said.

Jersey is working from home for First Western Bank & Trust, while Kayla has moved to a morning shift as a registered dietitian for Trinity.

