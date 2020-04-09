Local churches provide online services

This is a big week for Christians. Holy Week church services fill the days leading up to Easter on Sunday. But this year, those gatherings won’t be held in a physical church. Still, local churches aren’t letting the coronavirus stop their celebrations.

Live streaming church services is nothing new to the staff at Legacy United Methodist, but recording events ahead of time with multiple cameras is new since the coronavirus forced churches to cancel services.

“We ramped up a lot in a hurry,” says Shawn Kirsch, Worship Technology Director for Legacy United Methodist.

It takes about three hours to record a one hour service and another six to eight hours of editing. It started as a way to reach their members while practicing social distancing, but it has quickly grown into more.

“It has become an evangelism tool more than we expected,” says Kirsch.

It’s much the same story at Century Baptist.

“People are really hungering for connecting with others,” says Century Baptist Lead Pastor Paul Nather.

That means video shoots like this, recording a message of hope, and a message of new life.

“Everyone is looking for peace right now. No one has answers, no one knows what the future will look like it. That’s the cool thing about what’s going to happen on Sunday, every church in our city and around the world, will be preaching the same message: He’s alive,” said Pastor Nather.

At Inspire Family Fellowship, the goal is to make these prerecorded services as close to normal as possible.

“During times of instability and uncertainty and chaos, it’s good to have certain anchoring things in their lives that they know are going to be there,” said Inspire Family Fellowship Pastor Randy Upgren.

And, Upgren says despite the coronavirus, good things are happening. “People are thinking about God again,” he said.

Something he hopes lasts well beyond this Holy Week.

Many churches are offering online services. We’ll also be airing a few services – including Century Baptist at 10 a.m. and United Methodist at 11 a.m. on Sunday on our NBC stations.

On West Dakota Fox at 11 a.m. you can watch Easter Sunday services from Minot First Church.

Also, on Fox, at 8 a.m. we will air Search Ministries and Sunday Mass at 10 a.m. and 11:30 p.m.

