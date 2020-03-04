Local author explores North Dakota history with 'The Elders'

A Minot State University student has achieved a lifelong dream of becoming a published author.

Hunter Andes has debuted his first published work of nonfiction "The Elders."

The book is a historical recount of life in the Sakakawea before the Garrison Dam was built and its later effects on the Three Affiliated Tribes.

The 22-year-old Andes held a book signing Wednesday night at Minot Public Library where he shared his research with the community.

Andes says he’s shocked he was able to achieve his dream so young.

“It's definitely a humbling feeling to be able to be in the non-fiction stacks of the library. It's something I've always dreamed of and I didn't think I could do it at the age of 22,” Andes said.

Andes says the book took more than a year to complete from writing to publication. You can find a copy of "The Elders" in a library near you.

