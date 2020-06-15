Magic City Equality responds to Supreme Court ruling

A ruling in Washington Monday regarding work discrimination is receiving praise from LGBTQ+ rights advocates, but they say there's more work to be done.

Local LGBTQ+ rights advocates are celebrating after the U.S. Supreme Court voted that an existing rule in the Civil Rights act of 1964 prohibits job discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or transgender status.

The vote was split three to six with justices Samuel Alito, Brett Kavanaugh and Clarence Thomas opposing.

Magic City Equality issued a statement on the ruling and Executive Board Member Jorden Laducer said there is more work to be done for true equality across the state.

"North Dakota was a right to fire state meaning that you can be fired for being gay. So this actually will protect you. With that being said too, people can actually be denied in the state of North Dakota for equal housing. And it's actually been presented to the North Dakota state legislator for passing and it was actually failed two years ago and it's coming up again," said Laducer.

Due to COVID-19, the organization rescheduled their pride month activities for Sept. 4 through 6.

The plans for this year’s pride celebration include the first ever Pride in the streets to be held in downtown Minot on Sept. 5.

Magic City Equality released the following statement on Monday’s Supreme Court ruling:

“6 to 3!

“The Magic City Equality board joins the LGBTQ+ community in being elated that the Supreme Court has passed this law, which protects gay and transgender workers from workplace discrimination. This is indeed a victory!

“However, while we may have won the battle, but not the war. There are still many things, such as housing and healthcare protections, that need to be done to ensure civil rights for the LGBTQ+ community – and Magic City Equality will be here to do its part.”