Loans for small businesses impacted by COVID-19

The Lewis and Clark Development Group is helping fund small businesses who are impacted by COVID-19.

The Development Group has restructured its North Dakota Opportunity Fund to provide disaster loans to businesses across the state.

Businesses must show they've been adversely affected by the pandemic.

They may apply for up to $50,000 in loans.

They will pay zero percent interest and will not make any payments for the first six months.

"The opportunity fund is there to help bridge that gap so we could help the businesses stay open until the longer term financing is put in place with the SBA," said Lewis and Clark Commercial Lending Director Matt Berthold.

After six months, the loan will be four percent amortized for up to five years.

For more information or to apply for a loan, you can visit lcdgroup.org

