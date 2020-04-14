Loan program open for small business applicants

Small businesses struggling during the pandemic have many relief options outlined in the CARES Act.

One of those has been helping during natural disasters for years, and is now helping businesses in the midst of COVID-19.

The Economic Injury Disaster Loan program should help businesses overcome revenue losses on top of programs like the Paycheck Protection Program.

The loan now includes an advance grant of $10,000 and allows applicants to sidestep finding a lender, which should've made rollout of the program faster

But some businesses are still left waiting.

Some business owners say they either haven't seen the funds they've applied for or have been told they won't receive the expected amount.

But, Small Business Administration leaders say that they haven't changed anything.

“There was some information that was floating out there about a $15,000 maximum loan amount, I never saw anything officially on that and got word late last week that was false information. That was not accurate,” said ND Small Business Administration Director Alan Haut.

He says the loan amount is still available for up to $2 million for business owners.

To learn more about these programs or to apply, you can go to the Small Business Administration's website at www.SBA.gov.