List grows of people entering race for Bismarck city commission.

Michael Connelly announced his candidacy for Bismarck city commission Sunday.

Connelly is originally from Montana and has lived in Bismarck since 1991.

He is currently working in the medical field and also has degrees in addiction counseling, social work and a masters in business.

"I am running because Bismarck needs a voice at the table that will represent the proverbial “little guy” as much as those that have the resources to change the fabric of our community through business and development, and everyone in between, as all citizens matter," said Connelly.

Connelly started a group called “We the People of Burleigh county, Bismarck, Schools, and Parks and Recreation." He hopes the group will find an answer to this question: How do 70,000 people all with different perspectives come together to find enough consensus to make decisions that help us be better tomorrow than today?

Connelly said one of his mission statements in his life is “If given the opportunity to do a good thing and I have the resources to do so than my only answer is yes”.

He is married and has two children.

Two others are running. Becky Matthews and Brandi Jude. Hear from them Monday and Tuesday.

Commissioners Steve Marquardt and Shawn Oban are up for re-election in June. Marquardt is running again, Oban is not.

In order to run, candidates need 300 signatures by April 6 for the election in June.

More from Connelly:

"I have grown to believe that Bismarck is the best North Dakota has to offer and yet it has the potential to be so much better and I will work and communicate with whomever I can in order to find the next best solutions so we can make our tomorrows better than today.

In the last decade I, as well as many I know, have noticed a shift in the level of decency that people are willing to afford one another in all realms but most significantly how people treat one another on social media.

This has led to a digression of common decency that has been felt in significant ways whether it be how people treat one another individually or addressing both topics and decisions that are expected to be addressed in the public and government respectfully. Through this I started asking myself how do 70,000 people all with different perspectives come together to find enough consensus to make decisions that help us be better tomorrow than today?

To answer this question I started a group called 'We the People of Burleigh county, Bismarck, Schools, and Parks and Recreation.' Simple goal of putting the decency back into our communication and to open a dialogue where that same communication will become a conduit for solution focused discussions rather than a barrier.

Since that time I have been working with stakeholders throughout the community on many different challenges and issues whether it is corporate entities that buy manufactured home parks that don’t have the best interests of Bismarck citizens in mind, task forces to address assessments, saving small schools, and so on.

I have the resources to represent and at beginning or the end of the day I will represent you as a valued citizen!"