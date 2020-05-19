Liquor license updates on the way in Mandan

Businesses in Mandan will have a little longer to renew their liquor licenses.

City Commissioners pushed the renewal date back to August 31, hoping to give everyone time to get the paperwork done as offices and businesses start to open back up.

“We would bring then the resolution that would, for those licenses reduce them by one-sixth or for two months,” said Malcolm Brown, Mandan Attorney.

Commissioners also discussed the library and downtown park renovations that are going out for bid. Engineers estimate the park work will cost $1.5 million.

