Lincoln social distancing Easter egg hunt

Holidays are usually celebrated with friends and family. After a Lincoln family found out about a recent cancer diagnoses, the information put a damper on the holiday cheer.

Annie Beckler said she wanted to give back after neighbors came together to support their family after her fathers diagnosis. She put out a call on social media if families wanted the easter egg hunt to come to them after social distancing guidelines caused cancellations of many Easter egg hunts.

"Lincoln is kind of a little smaller than Bismarck and yeah. The community has just really, really supported us in it and we're excited," said Easter egg hunt organizer, Annie Beckler.

Beckler was brought to tears explaining they only originally planned to visit five houses but after more people donated, they set up 40 easter egg hunts.