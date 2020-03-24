Lincoln Elementary provides free lunches for kids

Lincoln Elementary school staff members are serving free meals to their students every weekday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Each student receives a lunch for the afternoon and a breakfast meal for the next morning.

School employees say they are serving two to three hundred meals every day.

"As far as I know, it’s as long as school is out. So if that continues through the rest of the year, I believe their plan and their goal is to do this throughout the rest of it. So I love it it’s been a couple weeks that I haven't been able to see them so just their smiles were everything to me being at school, so seeing it even if it’s coming through the drive through its great," said Laurie Kunz, instructional aide at Lincoln Elementary.

Each lunch comes with a paper that encourages the students to be active, read, write, and practice math every day.