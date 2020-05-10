Mother's Day...a day to honor mom.

"Kind, caring, for all people," said Kari Haegele.

"She has the biggest heart and she...takes so much joy and passion into what she does," said Renee Small

There's an old saying: 'like mother, like daughter.' Perhaps no one better fits that saying than Kari Haegele and her mother Renee Small.

They've worked side by side at Sanford Health Wound Clinic for more than six years.

"and my mom was an added bonus," said Registered nurse, Kari Haegele.

But Kari wasn't always sure nursing was the career for her.

"I was going to be a graphic designer in high school and then she kind of talked me into being a nurse," said Haegele.

Renee felt the same way after high school. Some advice from her own mother led her to nursing.

"It was actually my mother who...suggested when I didn't know what to go to college for that I would be a good nurse," said Sanford Health Wound Clinic nurse, Renee Small.

Renee says having her daughter by her side at work IS the best part of her day.

"We're able to visit about anything and everything," said Small.

It's a mother-daughter bond, strengthened here, while care for patients together.

Renee and Kari spend a lot of time together outside of work too. Kari and her family head to her mom's house every Sunday afternoon for a family day and they enjoy vacationing together as well.