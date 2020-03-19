Lights For Life light up Bismarck

It’s beginning to look a lot like…Christmas.

Check out these houses in south Bismarck. Homeowners are turning their Christmas lights on again as a sign of hope amid all the coronavirus fears.

The idea started on social media Wednesday, with the hashtag #LightsForLife. One Twitter user suggested driving around to look at Christmas lights is a safe activity to enjoy with the kids while still practicing social distancing.

A few Bismarck houses and apartment balconies had lights on Thursday night. One south Bismarck homeowner said shortly after he turned his lights on, his neighbor did the same.