Light of Christ teacher records parody of Frozen 2 song for her students

Online learning has been an adjustment for students and for teachers. One Light of Christ teacher put the struggles into a song and it’s taking the internet by storm.

Ann Balster is no stranger to performing.

“My students know I’m theatrical and I sing. I’ve always been very silly,” says Balster, a sixth grade science teacher at Light of Christ schools

But this is brand new territory.

Since January, her students have been singing this song, from the movie Frozen 2.

“That song has a very memorable quality,” says Balster.

So, Miss Balster decided to make it even more memorable. She and her roommate, fellow Light of Christ teacher Kelly, filmed the video throughout the school. It took several hours from start to finish, but the reaction from her students, made it worth every second.

“They were so excited. They said, ‘You have to go viral, Miss Balster.’ I’m like, ‘I don’t know how,’” she laughs.

So far, her video has more than 4,000 views on You Tube.

“I don’t know what the cut off for viral is, but I think that’s pretty much it for me,” she says.

And while the video is mostly just something fun, Miss Balster hopes it also shows people how hard teachers are working during the unknown.

Miss Balster says the past month has helped her develop some new teaching techniques that she’ll continue with her students even when in-person classes resume.

To watch her video, just search Ann Balster on You Tube.

