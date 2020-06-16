Life sentence for Belcourt man in child sexual assault case

A 51-year-old Belcourt man charged with sexually abusing two children on the Turtle Mountain Reservation will serve life in prison.

Judge Peter Welte sentenced Myron Jay Azure Monday on two counts of aggravated sexual abuse of children.

Federal prosecutors say Azure abused one of the children between October 2014 and January 2017, and then abused a second child between May and August of 2019 while the first investigation was pending.

Investigators say the victims were under the age of 12 at the time of the abuse.

Azure pleaded guilty to both counts Feb. 14.

