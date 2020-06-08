Leo Vetter is running Burleigh County Auditor/Treasurer

There are three candidates running for Burleigh County Auditor/Treasurer.

Leo Vetter, a former employee of the North Dakota State Auditor's Office is one of the candidates.

Vetter's website said during his time in the auditor’s office he conducted numerous audits of counties and departments across the state.

His webpage also states his years as a small business owner in the construction industry have brought a strong understanding of county their policies, codes, and permitting.

Vetter's website said he's been involved with numerous organizations like serving as the current vice President and former president of Heart Butte Association in Lake Tschida, and serving as a past member to the Missouri Valley Fair Board.

