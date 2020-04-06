Lenz picks Vig for lieutenant governor

Democratic Candidate for governor Dr. Shelley Lenz added former North Dakota House Rep. Ben Vig to the ticket for lieutenant governor.

Vig, a Sharon, N.D., resident, served in the House from 2007 to 2010 for District 23. He served on the Agriculture, Legislative Audit and Fiscal Review, and Judiciary committees.

In a statement, Vig said: "I am honored to run with Dr. Shelley to represent and lead the people of North Dakota. I believe with my experience in agriculture and energy, along with Dr. Shelley’s areas of expertise, we will bring a full scope of understanding of the issues facing North Dakota.”

Lenz added: “Between now and November, Ben and I will engage and listen to the hopes and concerns of people from all walks of life across North Dakota. We are living in uncertain times. Our team will bring independent, decisive leadership to work for the people of North Dakota.”

