Lemonade Day teaches young entrepreneurs 'sweet' business lessons

When life gives you lemons, you make lemonade. That's exactly what families across the country are doing for Lemonade Day. In the Bismarck-Mandan region, young entrepreneurs are learning sweet lessons during sour times.

"Come get some lemonade," yelled 11-year-old, Peyton.

Business is bustling on Main Street in Mandan.

"How much for the blueberry Lemonade?" asked a customer.

Eleven year old Peyton and 7-year-old Olivia are among thousands of children across America and dozens in North Dakota pouring their hearts into the community.

"We wanted to do a lemonade stand to support the Butcher Block over here because Lemonade Day is supposed to be so you can support the small businesses," said Peyton.

Peyton and Olivia jokingly said they would love to raise $5,000 but understand a couple hundred dollars is still a sweet goal.

"Delicious," said Olivia as she drank lemonade.

Across the river in Bismarck, Stetson and Ella are classmates from Pioneer Elementary School and decided to donate their earnings to the Ronald McDonald House after one of Stetson's family members was diagnosed with leukemia.

"How are you guys doing today?" asked a Bismarck customer.

"We just wanted to give the money to get new stuff so that they can have better lives for the people who are sick," said Stetson.

His mother says the entire cause is educational.

"Even with what we went through this spring not being able to go to school and everything, the math concepts of budgeting and doing things like that; It's something they all should really get to learn," said Stetson's mother, Beth McCone.

Almost one third of Lemonade Day participants actually run their own business according to a survey on LemonadeDay.org. So when life gives you lemons, it may lead to business opportunities.

All lemonade stands had hand sanitizer and gloves. Peyton said she loves learning how to run a business but wants to be a photographer. Stetson said he wants to play football for NDSU and Olivia and Ella aren't sure what they want to do when they grow up just yet.