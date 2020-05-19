Lemonade Day Bismarck-Mandan kicked off its event with curb side pick-up for kits

Lemonade Day Bismarck-Mandan kicked off its event with curb side pick-up for materials and registration.

Lemonade Day is a free educational program that allows young entrepreneurs to create, own and operate their own businesses.

Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC’s Program and Marketing Director Christine Nelson said, "We are using hand sanitizer PPEs as well as social distancing. Anything that is used or come in contact with the public is sanitized right after."

If you haven't had a chance to register you can do so at: https://lemonadeday.org/bismarck-mandan

