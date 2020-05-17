Lemmon, SD seniors honored with 'Victory Lap'

When the coronavirus pandemic first hit the Dakotas back in March, we told you about the people in Lemmon, South Dakota, bringing back a Saturday night tradition of dragging Main Street. Residents have been cruising up and down Main every Saturday night since the end of March.

Last night was extra special, as the 2020 graduates of Lemmon High School were honored with a “victory lap” down Main. The Perkins County Sheriff’s Office, Lemmon Ambulance, South Dakota Highway Patrol and the Lemmon Fire Department escorted the 20 graduates and their families down Main Street.

Community members gathered to wish them well from the sidewalks.

