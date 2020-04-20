Legacy High School staff surprise secretary with parade

Legacy High School Student Services secretary Katie Wald had a big surprise Monday morning. Her co-workers at drove through her neighborhood, honking their horns to celebrate Wald, who was selected Bismarck Public Schools' Secretary of the Year.

Principal Tom Schmidt presented the award to Wald, who was completely caught off guard. She answered the door in her pajamas.

"I knew the awards were happening because I nominated all the other secretaries I work with, but I never even knew I was nominated. I had no idea," said Wald.

This is Wald’s second year at Legacy. She says working from home has been tough mostly because she misses the kids. So, every day, she calls a few to check in with them and just say hi.

BPS will be presenting other staff awards later this week.

