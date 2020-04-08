Legacy High School online Jazz concert

Bismarck's legacy high school choir had to stop rehearsals due to the pandemic and because of that they were never able to perform, but a Senior vocalist put together a project that enabled them to perform "home" from home.

Aleisha Schock, the Senior Legacy student who put the video together says "We chose this song to give a message of hope. Our jazz choir finds "home" in each other, and we are longing for the day to sing together again. We would like the community to know that we, as students, are finding ways to do what we love, and hopefully we can encourage them to do the same!"

Several choir members started the video describing what choir meant to them. some answered hope, friendship, connection, and even family.

You can view the full video here: https://youtu.be/KiPRV6JnAXs