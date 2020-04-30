Lee Staab offers assistance to City of Minot amid dismissal of City Manager

A familiar name in Minot politics has reportedly reached out to the Minot City Council to offer his help, amid the fallout of the firing of City Manager Tom Barry.

Lee Staab, who served as City Manager before Barry, reached out to Alderman Mark Jantzer.

Jantzer announced it at Thursday’s special City Council meeting to discuss the City Manager position.

The city has not engaged in any serious talks with Staab about having him return the city.

The city of Minot hired Staab as City Manager in 2014. He served in that role for two years, before leaving in 2016 to take a county manager position in Colorado.

During Staab’s tenure as City Manager, the city secured nearly $75 million from Housing and Urban Development, as part of the agency’s National Disaster Resilience program.

The City Council voted unanimously to fire Tom Barry April 20, following an investigation of accusations that Barry created a hostile work environment.

Barry contended he was not given due process by the city to address the claims.

Current Finance Director David Lakefield is serving as interim City Manager.

We’ll have more from Wednesday’s meeting on the Evening Report.