Lee Geiger runs for McKenzie County Commission

Lee Geiger is one of 14 candidates running for a seat on the McKenzie County Commission.

Geiger grew up in Watford City. He works in the oilfield and ranches near the small town of Grassy Butte.

Geiger said due to its growing population, there’s a lot of focus on Watford City, and he wants to make sure all voices are heard.

Geiger said: “There’s other areas around the county that I feel like I could help out too: Cartwright, Squaw Gap, Hay Draw. There’s a lot of places that are not as represented.”

Geiger said this is his first time running for an elected position. He added that he’s focusing on fairness and is good at making decision that are not based on his own biases. There are three McKenzie County Commission seats available.

