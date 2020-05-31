League play returning for Minot Soccer Association with social distancing guidelines

The Minot Soccer Association is welcoming back league play with social distancing starting the week of June 1.

Individual workouts have been running since May 18 in the organization's return-to-play plan. Chris Clements said he's happy to see competition come up next.

"Thank goodness the kids can get out and get some fresh air and run around and burn off that excess energy. I got three kids, and I was very happy to have soccer start back up so my kids could get back outside," said Clements, director of coaching.

You can find out more league and event information by visiting MinotSoccer.com.